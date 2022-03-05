WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Gospel music filled the auditorium at Booker T Washington Saturday night for the return of Gospel Fest after a couple years off due to the pandemic.

The event was hosted by the PTA and money raised goes to teachers, supplies for students and field day shirts for the kids.

Local artists from churches in town as well as students performed and some students cited bible verses.

Em-cee Contina McNeely says she was excited for the event’s comeback.

“This is a really big event, it’s one of my favorite events. Gospel music is, you know, the foundation for a lot of our students over here and our culture. We’re just wanting to celebrate it and put it out there and play some good music for everybody,” McNeely said.

They also raffled off a basket filled with goodies and a $50 gas card.

Arthur Bea Williams was also honored at the event.