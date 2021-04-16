Gospel singers to perform in Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Nationally known artist Robin and Kim Rhoades will be performing a free concert in Wichita Falls

The duo will be at Bible Baptist Church at 908 Austin St. starting at 11 a.m.

Robin and Kim have recorded eight albums, gospel music videos, written books, and hosted a weekly gospel TV show.

The sisters were recently nominated for Songwriters of the Year and Duet of the Year in the Gospel Music Diamond Awards and CGMA Awards.

They also travel across the nation and other countries.

The concert is free and for more information, you can call 940-631-5316. Here is a video of one of their performances.