Gossom reflects on achievements and future county judge

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Judge Gossom says it was very hard coming to the conclusion to call it a wrap at the end of this term next December.

But, now that that decision is made, he’s looking back on very big accomplishments with pride while also hoping to help bring in Wichita County’s next pattern of growth before he’s gone.

“I care and I have loved this job. It’s a real honor to do it,” Gossom said.

After serving as Wichita County Commissioner Precinct 1 for more than nine years, Gossom ran for county judge in 1998 and won. By then though, he’d already experienced the thrill of accomplishing big things for folks throughout Wichita County.

“I think the first major accomplishment we had was the building of MPEC. That was a lot of work with Judge Gipson, Mayor Lam, Senator Haywood. That was kind of a first facility of its joint city/county kind of that and it took some special legislation to get it done,” Gossom said.

Fast-forwarding more than two decades shows major accomplishments in county government under Judge Gossom’s leadership are still very much happening today.

“I guess the big one, though, obviously price tag wise is the law enforcement center and it will come about. It will be right and it is fantastic. Sheriff Duke bared through our slow movement. That was a 10-year project. I wish at most it had been a five.”

As Judge Gossom prepares to pass his gavel to the future of Wichita County government, he has definite ideas of who the person leading should be.

“I’d like to see someone in that position who has a reasonable amount of intelligence, a lot of heart and a lot of dedication and is not afraid of long hours, and can listen to people even though people are not happy with them. You’ve got to have thick skin in this job.”

When Judge Gossom does pass his gavel he hopes he’ll be remembered as someone who not only cared about those who make up the courthouse team but folks who make up the Wichita County community.

“God put us all here to take care of one another and that’s what we’re supposed to do, and that’s what the county judge really ought to be about. You can come up with great leadership ideas, great goals, great things, but it’s what you do to take care of each individual, to me is the most important,” Gossom said.

Right now Judge Gossom is 75. When he steps down on December 31, 2022. he will be 77 and he says he will for sure be looking for ways to volunteer throughout the community.