Got downed tree limbs from the storm? Here’s where you can take them

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Residents who have downed tree branches or limbs as a result of the ice storm this week can take the branches or limbs to the Transfer Station or Landfill for disposal at no cost.

The loads must be secured, and proof of residence must be provided by showing a water bill and valid ID with a matching address. Commercial customers must pay the gate rate.

If a pickup service is needed, the Sanitation Division offers a payload service for large items.

Please call 940-761-7977 to schedule the pickup. Pricing for pickup service is listed here: http://www.wichitafallstx.gov/1433/Sanitation-Rate-Schedule