WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Governor Greg Abbott will be holding a ‘Get Out The Vote’ event in Wichita Falls.

Gov. Abbott’s will be at Half Pint Tap Room Wednesday, Feb. 16, and will give remarks around 2:15 p.m.

Abbott returns to his hometown as recent polls show he is steadily ahead of his GOP primary challengers.

A poll by the University of Texas and Texas Politics projects shows 60% of voters prefer Abbott, 15 prefer former Texas GOP chair Allen West and 14% favor former state senator Don Huffines. Other candidates received less than 5%.