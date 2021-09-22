Gov. Abbott adds agenda items to Third Special Session

AUSTIN (KFDX/KJTL) — Gov. Greg Abbott Wednesday submitted a message to the Secretary of the Senate identifying two additional agenda items for the Third Special Session that began Monday, September 20.

The two items to be added to the agenda are as follows:

Legislation providing additional property-tax relief for Texans

Legislation proposing a constitutional amendment to further protect the safety of the community, law enforcement, and victims, from accused criminals who may be released on bail, including by giving magistrates the discretion to deny bail under some circumstances to people accused of certain violent, sexual, or trafficking offenses

“These two additional agenda items are crucial to improving the quality of life for all Texans,” Gov. Abbott said. “I look forward to working with my partners in the Legislature to pass these additional items that will lower property taxes and keep Texans safe.”

