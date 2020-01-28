Gov. Abbott announces intent to create anti-Semitism commission during Holocaust Remembrance Day at State Capitol

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Gov. Greg Abbott announced Monday morning that he would like to create a commission to identify and combat anti-Semitism in Texas.

He talked about this proposal during his remarks at an event at the Texas State Capitol to commemorate International Holocaust Remembrance Day.

“It is vital that we take time to reflect on the atrocities that were committed against the Jewish people, and that we remember and honor those who were killed during the Holocaust,” Gov. Abbott said during his remarks. “But one single day of remembrance is not enough. We must carry these lessons and the memories of those lost with us every day, and work diligently to eradicate hate, violence, and anti-Semitism in our communities. May every Texan find the courage to stand up to bigotry, and may we all empower future generations to extinguish the flames of hatred.”

Abbott said he also plans to adopt the international definition of Anti-Semitism into state law during the next legislative session.

(KXAN/Ed Zavala)

The governor joined other speakers at the American Jewish Committee’s International Day of Commemoration. According to organizers, the event remembered Holocaust victims and recognized the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz concentration camp in Poland.

The United Nations General Assembly designated Jan. 27 as International Holocaust Remembrance Day because it’s the date of the Auschwitz liberation. The UN urges every member state on this day to honor the six million Jewish victims of the Holocaust and the millions of other victims of Nazism and to develop education programs to prevent future genocides.