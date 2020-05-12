Gov. Abbott announces over $1 billion in food benefits to families impacted by COVID-19 school closures

Gov. Greg Abbott speaks at a press conference in which he issued another executive order on March 24, 2020, which in part, requires all hospitals to report bed capacity to the state. (Nexstar Photo/Wes Rapaport)

AUSTIN, Texas (KFDX/KJTL) — The Texas Health and Human Services Commission has received approval to provide more than $1 billion in food benefits to families with children who have temporarily lost access to free or discounted school meals due to COVID-19-related school closures.

Gov. Greg Abbott announced Tuesday afternoon that the Texas HHSC received approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to provide the benefits to families through the federal Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) program.

P-EBT provides a one-time benefit of $285 per child, which can be used in the same way as Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food benefits to pay for groceries.

P-EBT will be administered through a coordinated effort by the HHSC, the Texas Department of Agriculture, and Texas Education Agency.

“I thank the U.S. Department of Agriculture for providing these emergency benefits to Texas families, and for the swift action of our state agencies to administer these benefits across the state,” said Governor Abbott. “This program will expand access to healthy and nutritious food for families and children in need as the state continues to respond to COVID-19.”



