Gov. Abbott announces temporary pause of additional reopening phases

Gov. Greg Abbott, R-Texas, delivers remarks at a press conference on June 22, 2020, relating to a spike in COVID-19 cases in the state. He warned Texans that further measures might be taken to restrict the reopening process if citizens do not adhere to the guidelines outlined by the state. (Nexstar Photo/Wes Rapaport)

AUSTIN, Texas (KFDX/KJTL) — Gov. Greg Abbott announced Thursday the State of Texas will pause any further phases to open Texas as the state responds to the recent increase in positive COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

Businesses that are permitted to open under the previous phases can continue to operate at the designated occupancy levels and under the minimum standard health protocols provided by the Texas Department of State Health Services.

Texas is currently in the third phase of a multi-phased plan to reopen Texas.

Read the full release from Gov. Abbott below: