GTT: Gov. Abbott announces Tesla takes Texas over Tulsa for facility

FILE – This Oct. 3, 2018, file photo shows the logo of Tesla Model 3 at the Auto show in Paris. The National Transportation Safety Board says two drivers, Tesla and lax regulation of new partially automated driving systems are to blame for a fatal 2019 crash in Florida involving a Tesla on Autopilot. The NTSB, in a report issued Thursday, March 19, 2020, said the design of the Autopilot system contributed to the crash because it allowed the Tesla driver to avoid paying attention. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena, File)

TRAVIS COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Gov. Greg Abbott announced Tesla officials have chosen Texas for their new manufacturing facility.

The manufacturing facility will create at least 5,000 new jobs to the area and generate $1 billion in investment.

@Tesla moving to Austin is exciting. It gives us three things we need in east Austin. 1/3 — Mayor Adler | 😷wear a mask. (@MayorAdler) July 22, 2020

“Tesla is one of the most exciting and innovative companies in the world, and we are proud to welcome its team to the State of Texas,” Abbott said. “Texas has the best workforce in the nation and we’ve built an economic environment that allows companies like Tesla to innovate and succeed. Tesla’s Gigafactory Texas will keep the Texas economy the strongest in the nation and will create thousands of jobs for hard-working Texans. I look forward to the tremendous benefits that Tesla’s investment will bring to Central Texas and to the entire state.”

The company will build on a 2,100-acre tract in Travis County and will get more than $60 million in tax breaks from the county and a local school district.

This comes after Tesla’s officials discussed Tulsa and Austin as potential sites for the facility in mid-May.