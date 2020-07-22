GTT: Gov. Abbott announces Tesla takes Texas over Tulsa for facility

TRAVIS COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Gov. Greg Abbott announced Tesla officials have chosen Texas for their new manufacturing facility.
The manufacturing facility will create at least 5,000 new jobs to the area and generate $1 billion in investment.
“Tesla is one of the most exciting and innovative companies in the world, and we are proud to welcome its team to the State of Texas,” Abbott said. “Texas has the best workforce in the nation and we’ve built an economic environment that allows companies like Tesla to innovate and succeed. Tesla’s Gigafactory Texas will keep the Texas economy the strongest in the nation and will create thousands of jobs for hard-working Texans. I look forward to the tremendous benefits that Tesla’s investment will bring to Central Texas and to the entire state.”
The company will build on a 2,100-acre tract in Travis County and will get more than $60 million in tax breaks from the county and a local school district.
This comes after Tesla’s officials discussed Tulsa and Austin as potential sites for the facility in mid-May.