AUSTIN (KFDX/KJTL) — Gov. Greg Abbott Thursday announced the appointment of the president and CEO of a local ambulance company to his Advisory Council on Emergency Medical Services.

Ryan Matthews of Holliday is the President and CEO of Trans Star Ambulance in Wichita Falls and is a licensed paramedic.

Matthews is a member of the Texas EMS Alliance, American Ambulance Association, and the Texas State Firemen and Fire Marshal’s Association.

Additionally, he is a volunteer fireman and first responder for Holliday Fire and Rescue and serves as a North Texas representative for the Emergency Medical Task Force.

Matthews graduated from Rider High School in Wichita Falls and received a Bachelor of Science in Biology and Chemistry from Texas Tech University.