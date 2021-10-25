Gov. Abbott appoints prominent former Wichita County assistant district attorney to Judicial Compensation Commission

AUSTIN (KFDX/KJTL) — Gov. Greg Abbott Monday appointed former Wichita County Assistant District Attorney and former president of the Wichita County Bar Association Guy A. “Tony” Fidelie, Jr. to the Texas Judicial Compensation Commission.

The appointment is for a term set to expire on February 1, 2027.

The Judicial Compensation Commission is responsible for recommending the proper salaries to be paid by the state for all justices and judges of the Supreme Court, Court of Criminal Appeals, Court of Appeals, and state district courts.

Currently, Fidelie is a partner at the law firm Perdue Brandon Fielder Collins and Mott, LLP.

Previously, Fidelie served as an assistant district attorney for Wichita County. He is a member of the State Bar of Texas and State Bar of Oklahoma and past president of the Wichita County Bar Association.

Additionally, Fidelie serves on the board of directors of the Wichita Falls Faith Mission, the United Regional Health Care System, the Vernon College Foundation, and the Texas District and County Attorneys Association Foundation. He formerly served on the Texas Workforce Commission Jobs and Education for Texans (JET) Grant Program Advisory Board and as a Regent for Midwestern State University.

Fidelie received a Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance and Political Science from Midwestern State University, a Masters of Business Administration from the Rawls College of Business at Texas Tech University, and a Juris Doctor degree from Texas Tech University School of Law.