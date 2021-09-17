Gov. Abbott appoints Wichita Falls native to TWU Board of Regents

AUSTIN (KFDX/KJTL) — Gov. Greg Abbott has appointed an active member of the Wichita Falls community to the Texas Woman’s University Board of Regents.

Shelley Sweatt, Ed.D. of Wichita Falls, will serve as a member of the TWU Board of Regents for a term set to expire on February 1, 2027.

Sweatt is the President and CEO of The Priddy Foundation and President and former Trustee for The Priddy Foundation Board of Trustees.

Previously, Sweatt has held numerous positions within the Burkburnett Independent School District as a high school chemistry teacher, high school assistant principal, and executive director of curriculum, instruction, and assessment.

Additionally, she is a former member of the Midwestern State University Board of Regents.

Sweatt is an honorary life member of the Texas Association of School Administrators, a member of Exponent Philanthropy, Grantmakers for Effective Organizations, a board member of the Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce, and a sustaining member of the Junior League of Wichita Falls.

Sweatt is a co-chair of the Texas Rural Funders Membership Committee, and a board member, chair of the professional learning committee, member of the conference planning committee for Philanthropy Southwest.

Sweatt is a board member for River Bend Nature Center and the Appraisal Review Board of Wichita County, steering committee member for Falls Fest, committee member for the Council for the Advancement of Science Teaching, and member of the Association for Supervision Curriculum Development, Learning Forward, and the First United Methodist Church.

Sweatt received a Bachelor of Science in Education from Texas Tech University, a Master of Education in Educational Supervision from Texas Woman’s University, and a Doctorate in Educational Administration from the University of North Texas.