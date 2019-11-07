Gov. Abbott appoints Wichitan to Judge Fudge’s position

AUSTIN (KFDX/KJTL) — Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Meredith Kennedy to the 78th Judicial District Court in Wichita County for a term set to expire on December 31, 2020, or until her successor shall be duly elected and qualified.

Kennedy of Wichita Falls is the chief civil prosecutor for the Wichita County Criminal District Attorney’s Office, where she has served since 2010.

Prior to her service in the Wichita County Criminal District Attorney’s Office, she worked in private practice and for the Health and Human Services Commission and the Office of the Attorney General.

She is board certified in Personal Injury Trial Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization and a member of the State Bar of Texas and the Court Advisory Committee for the U.S. District Courts of the Northern District of Texas. Additionally, she is a member and former president of the Wichita County Bar Association and a former member of the Travis County Bar Association and the Texas Young Lawyers Association. She volunteers for Christmas in Action, and previously volunteered with Business and Professional Women, Wichita Falls Youth Hockey League, Special Olympics, Falls Fest by Junior League of Wichita Falls, and the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

Kennedy received a Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting from Texas Tech University and a Juris Doctor degree from the Texas Tech University School of Law.