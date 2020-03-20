Breaking News
Officials confirm two new cases of COVID-19 in Wichita Co.
1  of  25
Closings & Delays
2020 Red River Wine and Beer Festival 2020 US National Art Battle Championship in Wichita Falls 97th District Court Jury Trials Arts Council Offices, Kemp Center for the Arts & The Forum Boots and Heels for Hot Meals Child Support Dockets Children's Miracle Netwrok Allstar Softball Game Cowboy True El Mejicano Restaurant & Cantina Family Fun Zone Fingerprinting Wichita County Sheriff's Office Henrietta & Clay County Chamber of Commerce Hospice of Wichita Falls Lamar Baptist Church Red Door Senior Center Region 9 Adult Education and Literacy River Bend Nature Center Southside Youth Senter THE Kitchen - 2020 Volunteer Appreciation Dinner THE Kitchen - Community Champions Day The Museum of North Texas History Ulta Beauty Urban Air Wichita County Sheriff's Office Citizen's Alumni Association Wichita Falls Elk Lodge

Gov. Abbott: Churches not mentioned in executive order due to ‘freedom of religion’

Local News

by: Joey Hollingsworth

Posted: / Updated:

AUSTIN (Nexstar) — Texas Governor Greg Abbott says churches were not specifically mentioned in the executive order limiting social gatherings due to freedom of religion.

In a town hall hosted by Nexstar Thursday evening, the governor said, “there was nothing specific in the executive order about churches because there is freedom of religion here in the United States of America.”

Governor Abbott went on to say that most churches are providing online services, alternative services, or seating situations that ensure the safety of their congregations.

“Remember this, we really have one simple goal, and that’s to make sure you are not gonna communicate a disease to somebody else,” Abbott said.

The comment comes after the governor issued an executive order Thursday morning closing schools, bars, restaurants, gyms, and limiting the number of people allowed in a social gathering to 10 or fewer.

You can see the governor’s full comment in the attached video.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News