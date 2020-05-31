Gov. Abbott declares state of disaster following violent protests

AUSTIN (KFDX/KJTL) — Gov. Greg Abbott has issued a disaster declaration for all Texas counties following violent protests across the nation.

With the declaration, Abbott has the ability to designate federal agents to serves as Texas Peace Officers.

“Every Texan and every American has the right to protest and I encourage all Texans to exercise their First Amendment rights,” Abbott stated. “However, violence against others and the destruction of property is unacceptable and counterproductive. As protests have turned violent in various areas across the state, it is crucial that we maintain order, uphold public safety, and protect against property damage or loss. By authorizing additional federal agents to serve as Texas Peace Officers we will help protect people’s safety while ensuring that peaceful protesters can continue to make their voices heard.”

This follows nationwide protests following the death of George Floyd, a man who was killed in police custody on May 25.

In an NBC News article, handcuffed, Floyd ended up face down on the pavement, and former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin “placed his left knee in the area of Mr. Floyd’s head and neck,” prosecutors said.

Chauvin is charged with third-degree murder and involuntary manslaughter.

For more information, click here for an NBC News article.