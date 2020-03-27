Gov. Abbott deploys National Guard for COVID-19 support

AUSTIN (KFDX/KJTL) — As government officials continue to implement measures to combat COVID-19, Gov. Greg Abbott deployed three National Guard Task Force Brigades Friday.

The 72nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, the 56th Infantry Brigade Combat Team and the 176th Engineer Brigade will operate ten general support units located throughout the state.

According to a press release from the governor’s desk, these brigades will initially focus on two critical missions to assist drive through testing sites to bolster the state’s healthcare infrastructure.

Abbott stated the National Guard will also provide medical providers, equipment and supplies needed to provide access to care.

Trained medical staff will accompany Guardsmen units to provide health screenings before the Guard members are approved for missions.

“We are citizen soldiers and we find our highest calling in serving our fellow citizens, no matter where duty calls us,” adjunct Gen. of Texas, Comm. of Texas National Guard Major Gen. Tracy R. Norris said. “This will be no easy task but we have faced difficult times before. With the commitment of our soldiers and support of the community, we will show the world that we are Texas strong and Texas proud, and together we will overcome this challenge.”