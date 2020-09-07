Gov. Abbott extends statewide disaster declaration for COVID-19

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks at a press conference as he announced the signing of a state disaster declaration to maximize resources for the state to tackle novel coronavirus cases on March 13, 2020. (Nexstar Photo/Richie Bowes)

AUSTIN (KFDX/KJTL)— Governor Greg Abbott issued a proclamation extending his disaster declaration for all Texas counties in response to COVID-19.

Originally issued on March 13, the Disaster Declaration provides the state with a variety of resources to effectively serve Texans as the Lone Star State continues to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

“Renewing this Disaster Declaration helps ensure that we have the resources and strategies in place to help communities across Texas respond to COVID-19,” Governor Abbott said. “I urge Texans to take precautionary steps to protect their health by wearing a mask, social distancing, and sanitizing their hands. Working together, we will slow the spread and keep our communities safe.”