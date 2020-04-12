Gov. Abbott extends Texas state disaster declaration in response to COVID-19 pandemic

Gov. Greg Abbott speaks at a town hall event in Tyler, TX on Aug. 15, 2019. (Nexstar Photo/Wes Rapaport)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Gov. Greg Abbott has extended his disaster declaration for all counties in Texas.

The declaration, originally issued on March 13 in response to the coronavirus outbreak, makes emergency resources more readily available for Texans during the pandemic.

With the declaration set to expire after a month, the governor announced Sunday that he has renewed it.

“By extending my disaster declaration, we are ensuring the state of Texas continues to have adequate resources and capabilities to support our communities and protect public health,” said Gov. Abbott.

“I urge all Texans to continue practicing social distancing and abide by the guidelines laid out by the CDC and my executive orders to slow the spread of COVID-19.”

As the governor continues to update Texans on the state of COVID-19, he plans to announce a new small business initiative in Texas 11:30 a.m. Monday at the State Capitol.

President and CEO of Liffund Janie Barrera and presidents and COO of Goldman Sachs will join Abbott via Zoom video communications.

