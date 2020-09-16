Gov. Abbott hosts COVID-19 press conference update Thursday

Gov. Greg Abbott, R-Texas, delivers remarks on Aug. 4, 2020 at the largest Texas Division of Emergency Management warehouse, located in San Antonio, where personal protective equipment is taken in and distributed to Texas communities. (Nexstar Photo/Wes Rapaport)

AUSTIN (KFDX/KJTL) — Gov. Greg Abbott will host a press conference Thursday, Sept. 17 at noon to update Texans on the COVID-19 response.

According to the governor’s press office, Abbott will be joined by the following:

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick

Speaker Dennis Bonnen

Texas Department of State Health Services Commissioner John Hellerstedt

Texas Division of Emergency Management Chief Nim Kidd

Texas Health and Human Services Commission Executive Commissioner Cecile Young

University of Texas System Executive Vice Chancellor of Health Affairs John Zerwas

This comes after Abbott extended his disaster declaration for all Texas counties in response to COVID-19 on Sept. 7.

Originally issued on March 13, the Disaster Declaration provides the state with a variety of resources to effectively serve Texans as the Lone Star State continues to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

