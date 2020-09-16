Gov. Abbott hosts COVID-19 press conference update Thursday

AUSTIN (KFDX/KJTL) — Gov. Greg Abbott will host a press conference Thursday, Sept. 17 at noon to update Texans on the COVID-19 response.
According to the governor’s press office, Abbott will be joined by the following:
- Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick
- Speaker Dennis Bonnen
- Texas Department of State Health Services Commissioner John Hellerstedt
- Texas Division of Emergency Management Chief Nim Kidd
- Texas Health and Human Services Commission Executive Commissioner Cecile Young
- University of Texas System Executive Vice Chancellor of Health Affairs John Zerwas
This comes after Abbott extended his disaster declaration for all Texas counties in response to COVID-19 on Sept. 7.
Originally issued on March 13, the Disaster Declaration provides the state with a variety of resources to effectively serve Texans as the Lone Star State continues to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
Abbott spoke with Melanie Townsend on June 22 to discuss the increase of COVID-19 cases across Texas and the state’s response, and click here to hear what he said.