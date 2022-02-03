AUSTIN (KFDX/KJTL) — Gov. Greg Abbott Thursday issued a declaration of disaster for 17 counties in the state of Texas following a surge on winter weather that saw much of the state covered in ice and snow.

Gov. Abbott issued disaster declarations in the following counties in Texas:

  • Bosque County
  • Dallas County
  • Delta County
  • Denton County
  • Ellis County
  • Fannin County
  • Grayson County
  • Hopkins County
  • Hunt County
  • Johnson County
  • Kaufman County
  • Lamar County
  • Navarro County
  • Rains County
  • Red River County
  • Rockwall County
  • Williamson County

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for updates as they become available.