AUSTIN (KFDX/KJTL) — Gov. Greg Abbott Thursday issued a declaration of disaster for 17 counties in the state of Texas following a surge on winter weather that saw much of the state covered in ice and snow.
Gov. Abbott issued disaster declarations in the following counties in Texas:
- Bosque County
- Dallas County
- Delta County
- Denton County
- Ellis County
- Fannin County
- Grayson County
- Hopkins County
- Hunt County
- Johnson County
- Kaufman County
- Lamar County
- Navarro County
- Rains County
- Red River County
- Rockwall County
- Williamson County
This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for updates as they become available.