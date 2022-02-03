AUSTIN (KFDX/KJTL) — Gov. Greg Abbott Thursday issued a declaration of disaster for 17 counties in the state of Texas following a surge on winter weather that saw much of the state covered in ice and snow.

Gov. Abbott issued disaster declarations in the following counties in Texas:

Bosque County

Dallas County

Delta County

Denton County

Ellis County

Fannin County

Grayson County

Hopkins County

Hunt County

Johnson County

Kaufman County

Lamar County

Navarro County

Rains County

Red River County

Rockwall County

Williamson County

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for updates as they become available.