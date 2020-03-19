Gov. Abbott issues executive order limiting restaurants and bars

AUSTIN (KFDX/KJTL) — Governor Abbott announced in a press conference Thursday afternoon that he has issued executive order authorized by CH.418 which adopts standards set by the President of the United States and CDC.

Everyone in Texas shall avoid social gathering in groups of no more than 10 people, avoid bars, restaurants, food courts and gyms.

Texas restaurants and bars will close dine-in facilities. Drive-thru, pick up and delivery is allowed.

This order is effective at 12 a.m. Saturday, March 21, 2020, through April 3, 2020.

