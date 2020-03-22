Gov. Abbott issues two new executive orders to combat COVID-19

AUSTIN (KFDX/KJTL) — Following a surge in caution surrounding COVID-19, Gov. Greg Abbott announced two new executive orders in a press conference Sunday afternoon.

Abbott announced an order to postpone all non-life-saving medical procedures to prioritize testing and containment of COVID-19. The other will suspend certain regulations to increase the capacity of hospital rooms that are available.

Abbott said he is requesting federal support to help with the lack of supplies for medical facilities as well.

While COVID-19 cases are rising in Texas, Abbott said there are more than 200 counties that do not have any cases of COVID-19, so although the discussion of sheltering in place is present, Abbott said it is not expected across the state.

Abbott also said local officials have the authority to implement stricter standards, but at this time it’s not the appropriate approach to mandate that same strict standard across the state especially when they have yet to see the results from his most recent executive order.

With urban areas that do see a rise in the number of cases, Abbott said he will applaud officials who are taking extra precautions to limit exposure.

Abbott said in the press conference there are 334 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Texas as of Sunday afternoon, and with this, they are working maximize hospital beds and facilities.

Abbott said Texas National Guard will be mobilizing this week to respond to coronavirus to help local authorities clear areas, issue guidance or anything locals need.

Abbott announced the press conference Saturday following his Nexstar Townhall Friday night.

The governor issued an executive order closing school until April 3. As well, sit-down bars and restaurants are closed until then to prevent exposure to as many people as possible.

Read a full press release below: