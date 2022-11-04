WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — With early voting wrapping up this evening and election day just four days away. Governor Greg Abbott returned to his roots today in one last push for votes.

That’s as two recent polls show he has a double -digit lead.

“The winner and loser on election night is not going to be me. You’re exactly right. The winner or loser of election night is going to be you. Each of you.”

Governor Greg Abbott returns to his birthplace for a ‘get out the vote’ campaign stop for one last push ahead of election day and as usual, urging voters to stay the course and keep Texas the

Number one fastest growing economy in the country.

“I am running for reelection to keep texas number one for the jobs and the economy,” Gov. Greg Abbott said.

State Rep James Frank and state senator Drew Springer were there to lend their voices to Abbot’s message of why Democrat Beto O’Rourke would be a disaster for Texas.

Abbott said he is the candidate who can do the most to improve education, increase oil production and slow the tide of people, drugs and crime across the border.

“In Texas, we support our law enforcement officers period. So I worked with drew springer and James Frank, and we got together this last legislative session and we said, not on our watch will we allow law enforcement to be defunded.”

Abbott predicted republican wins in key congressional races in south Texas.

“They are going to beat democrats and republicans are going to regain control of the united states house of representatives.”

Victories that abbott says will not only keep texas red, but bring many more states into the red.

Election day is Tuesday, November 8.