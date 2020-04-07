Gov. Abbott orders state parks to close

Gov. Greg Abbott, R-Texas, provides an update on the state’s supply and distribution of personal protective equipment from a Texas Department of Public Safety warehouse on April 6, 2020. (Nexstar Photo/Wes Rapaport)

AUSTIN (KFDX/KJTL) — Gov. Greg Abbott will close state parks and historic sites at 5 p.m. Tuesday, he announced in a press release.

The closure is temporary, but parks and historic won’t reopen until Gov. Abbott gives the directive to do so.

Gov. Abbott says the move is to strengthen social distancing practices and prevent the gatherings of large groups of people.

“Social distancing is our best tool to curb the spread of COVID-19 and save lives,” Gov. Abbott said.

“The temporary closure of our state parks and historic sites will help us achieve this goal by preventing the gathering of large groups of people. I urge all Texans to continue to stay at home except for essential services as we respond to COVID-19. By following these social distance practices, we will overcome this challenge together,” he said.

Texas Parks and Wildlife Department will carry out the closures of all state parks, and the Texas Historical Commission will take care of historic site closures.

The move comes before the Easter holiday, a popular time for people and families to use state parks.

