Gov. Abbott postpones primary runoff following COVID-19 caution

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Gov. Greg Abbott at a virtual town hall March 19, 2020 (Nexstar Photo/Wes Rapaport)

AUSTIN (KFDX/KJTL) — As governmental officials continue to move cautiously as COVID-19 concerns grow, Gov. Greg Abbott postpones primary runoff elections in a statement released Friday night.

The runoff was scheduled for May 26 will now be July 14, the same day as the special election for the Texas State Senate District 14.

“The postponement of this election serves to help fulfill the Governor’s recent executive orders mandating certain obligation for Texans that are aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19, including the encouragement of social distancing,” the statement reads. “Holding the runoff in May would cause the congregation of large gatherings of people in confined spaces and cause numerous election workers to come into close proximity with others. This would threaten the health and safety of many Texans. “

Voters can begin early voting for the runoff on Monday, June 6.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

