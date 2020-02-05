Gov. Abbott releases statement on President Trump’s State Of The Union Address

AUSTIN— Governor Greg Abbott tonight issued a statement on President Trump’s State of the Union address:
“Tonight, President Trump laid out a clear and compelling vision for our nation—one where all Americans have access to even greater opportunity and shared prosperity. Through the first three years of his presidency, President Trump has kept his promises to protect America’s national security, make our communities safer, and build an economy that lifts up every American. From slashing taxes and regulations to securing trade deals like the USMCA, this administration continues to usher in incredible economic growth and opportunity for American workers. Nowhere is this success more apparent than in Texas where the President’s commonsense economic policies, combined with the Texas economic model, have elevated the Lone Star State to extraordinary new heights. I thank the President for his leadership and look forward to working with his administration to continue to grow the economy and ensure a brighter future for every Texan.”