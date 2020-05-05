Gov. Abbott: Salons and barbershops to open May 8, gyms soon to follow

AUSTIN (KFDX/KJTL) — Governor Abbott announced amendments to his executive order Tuesday afternoon during a press conference.

Cosmetology salons, nail salons, hair salons, and tanning salons are able to open May 8.

1️⃣ One-on-one appts only

2️⃣ Walk-ins allowed inside if someone can maintain 6 feet of distance.

3️⃣ Strongly encourages facemasks.

4️⃣ The only safe way to provide services and prevent transmission is for people involved to wear facemasks.

STARTING MAY 18: Gyms can reopen at 25% capacity.

1️⃣ Showers and locker rooms must remain closed

2️⃣ Maintain safe distancing practices

3️⃣ All equipment must be disinfected after each use

4️⃣ Customers should wear gloves covering hand and fingers

5️⃣ If anyone brings a yoga mat etc inside a facility, must be disinfected.

Non-essential manufacturers can also open up May 18. They must be at 25% capacity and use staggered staffing.

The governor did mention bars during the press conference. Abbott said the state is still working on safe ways to establish safe distancing. They are considering a strategy similar to what is being done at restaurants. Abbott said because the nature of a bar is to bring people close together in closed space, state leaders need to hear details about all different types of issues for large bars and small bars.

