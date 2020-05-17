Gov. Abbott sets press conference Monday about continued state reopening

AUSTIN (KFDX/KJTL) — Gov. Greg Abbott announced a press conference for Monday, May 18 at 2 p.m. to discuss the continuous strategic opening of Texas businesses.
This conference could discuss the second phase of Abbott’s plan to open the economy. Phase one of the plan began Friday, May 1 and included regulations like:
- All retail stores, restaurants, movie theaters and malls however occupancy will be no more than 25 percent.
- All museums and libraries may open to 25 percent occupancy but hands-on exhibits will remain closed.
- Churches and places of worship can expand capacity.
- Outdoor sports to open but no more than four members at a time.
- All licensed healthcare professionals can return with fewer restrictions.