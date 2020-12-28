Gov. Abbott sets special election for Texas House District 68

AUSTIN (KFDX/KJTL) — Governor Greg Abbott Monday issued a proclamation announcing Saturday, January 23, 2021, as the special election date to fill the Texas House of Representatives District 68 seat recently vacated by Senator-elect Drew Springer.

Early voting begins on Monday, January 11, 2021.

Candidates who wish to have their names placed on the special election ballot must file their applications with the Secretary of State no later than 5:00 PM on Monday, January 4, 2021.

House District 68 includes the counties of Childress, Collingsworth, Cooke, Cottle, Crosby, Dickens, Fisher, Floyd, Garza, Hall, Hardeman, Haskell, Jack, Kent, King, Montague, Motley, Stonewall, Throckmorton, Wheeler, Wilbarger, and Young.

