Gov. Abbott signs bill ending Driver Responsibility Program

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has signed a bill that will end the controversial Driver Responsibility Program when it goes into effect Sept. 1.

Texas suspends drivers licenses at a higher rate than any other state.



Nearly 10 percent of Texas drivers or 1.4 million people have a suspended license due to outstanding fees.

State Rep. John Zerwas said those surcharges may hinder or prevent people from getting back and forth to work, trapping them in a viscous cycle.

The revenue stream allotted for trauma hospitals will be replaced by a $2 increase on state-mandated car insurance fees.



The remaining revenue will be offset by increased fines for DWI offenses.

A first-time offense will carry a $6,000 penalty, a fine previously assessed at $2,000.



The bill also includes a measure allowing local judges to limit the fine based on an offender’s income level.