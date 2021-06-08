MSU Texas to join Texas Tech University System in the fall

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Gov. Greg Abbott Tuesday signed House Bill 1522 into law, officially designating Midwestern State University as a member of the Texas Tech University System, effective September 1, 2021.

Today is a great day for the Texas Tech University System as we welcome the @MSUTexas students, faculty, staff, administration and alumni to the @TTUSystem family! pic.twitter.com/l89i9u1fGg — Tedd L. Mitchell, M.D. (@TeddLMitchell) June 8, 2021

The bill was authored by state Rep. James Frank and sponsored by state Sen. Drew Springer.

“Today marks another historic milestone for Midwestern State University as we prepare to officially become the fifth member institution of the Texas Tech University System,” Caven Crosnoe, MSU Texas Board Chairman said. “We are grateful for the work of all those who have served this great university through the years to lead MSU Texas to its current level of recognition and excellence.”

MSU Texas will join the TTU System as its fifth component university in its 25-year history.

Current component institutions of the TTU System include:

Texas Tech University (charter member)

Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center (charter member)

Angelo State University (joined in 2007)

Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso (established in 2013)

“This is a great day for the Texas Tech University System, and I am ecstatic to welcome the entire MSU Texas family to the TTU System,” Tedd L. Mitchell, M.D., chancellor of the TTU System said. “MSU Texas is a perfect cultural fit among our component institutions. Thank you to Gov. Abbott, Rep. Frank, Sen. Springer and the Texas Legislature for your commitment to making this partnership a reality.”

MSU Texas first announced its intentions to begin the exploration of joining the TTU System on Feb. 14, 2020. Over the course of early 2020, university leadership gathered input and heard public comments from students, faculty, staff and stakeholders. Based on overwhelming positive feedback, officials moved forward in August 2020 with a memorandum of understanding (MOU) between MSU Texas and the TTU System.

“What an incredible journey these past 15 months have been since our announcement to explore the possibility of joining the Texas Tech University System,” Shipley said. “Today’s action positions MSU Texas to build upon our established reputation and better serve the needs of a growing, vibrant campus well prepared for an ambitious future.”

Upon the finalization of the MOU, local legislators introduced bills to the 87th Texas Legislature seeking approval of MSU Texas’ desired membership within the TTU System.

“There are many individuals to thank for their support to make this day a reality. Among those are Rep. James Frank and Sen. Drew Springer, along with the incredible support of TTU System Chancellor Tedd Mitchell and his leadership team. We are especially grateful for the bold vision of the MSU Texas Board of Regents, our supportive faculty, staff and students, and the very proud Midwestern State alumni,” said Shipley. “As MSU Texas prepares to celebrate its centennial year in 2022, we look forward to our second century of serving this region.”

The TTU System Administration will work closely in the coming months with MSU Texas to formalize the partnership, as MSU Texas will officially become a member institution of the TTU System at the start of the fiscal year 2022.

“The Texas Tech University System Board of Regents is excited to bring Midwestern State University aboard as our fifth member institution,” said J. Michael Lewis, chairman of the TTU System Board of Regents. “MSU Texas has a sterling reputation in our state and will bring great value to our system and universities. As a native of Olney and having grown up in North Texas, I especially understand and value this new relationship. I have enjoyed working closely with MSU Texas Chairman Caven Crosnoe, who has exemplified remarkable leadership throughout this partnership-building process.”