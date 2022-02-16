WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Governor Greg Abbott is spending time rallying Republican voters before the March 1 Primary, and he even had the chance to speak with constituents in his hometown of Wichita Falls.

A chance to spend some time in his hometown, all while gathering some voter support for the upcoming March Primary were two things Governor Abbott got to check off his to-do list following a visit to downtown Wichita Falls on Wednesday, February 16.

“For one, it’s always special coming home, especially with a crowd that’s so excited to a venue I had never been to before – it’s a wonderful venue, so it’s great to be back in my hometown,” Gov. Abbott said.

Residents, local and state officials like Senator Drew Springer and former White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders all packed The Half Pint Tap Room to hear Governor Abbott’s views on topics, like the Texas economy, education, border control and the oil and gas industry, among other things.

“The other thing is to continue to back our police officers and not let anyone come into office who would defund the police – that would be a chaotic strategy,” Gov. Abbott said. “The other thing is: we’re pushing back against the Green New Deal that would crush energy jobs in the great state of Texas.”

Supporters like attendee Craig Bertelson said events like these where our elected officials can come interact with their constituents are vital in the election process.

“I’m so thankful that he would come here and actually visit, not just the majority of his voters, but come to his small town like this and really talk to the people and get our views and give us the opportunity to tell him how thankful we are,” Bertelson said.

Bertelson said he wants the governor to be aware of the support he has throughout this state.

“We’re so thankful for his ability to make sound decisions for the people and not for an agenda,” Bertelson said. “We are so thankful that he can actually benefit our state and our country by the border and backing our police.”

Governor Abbott said he just wants to continue to represent the great state of Texas and continue improving it to better help every single Texan.

“I will continue to keep Texas the number one state in America for creating jobs,” Gov. Abbott said.

The governor said he wants voters to keep his message in mind as they head out to the polls.

Early voting began Monday, February 14, and ends Friday, February 25.

Head to this story to find out when and where you can cast your early votes for the Primary.