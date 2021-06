AUSTIN (KFDX/KJTL) — A Midwestern State student has been appointed to the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board by Gov. Greg Abbott.

Amanda Threlkeld was appointed for a term set to expire on May 31, 2022.

The Wichita Falls native is pursuing a double major in Accounting and Management Information System from MSU Texas.

Gov. Abbott also appointed nine other students from other universities around the state.