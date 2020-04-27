Gov. Abbott to announce new details to reopen Texas businesses at 2:30 p.m. CT

Gov. Greg Abbott, R-Texas, delivers remarks during a press conference on April 21, 2020, updating the public on the state’s response to COVID-19. (Nexstar Photo/Wes Rapaport)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Governor Greg Abbott will provide more details today on how the state will move forward with its phased plan to reopen the Texas economy during the COVID-19 pandemic at 2:30 p.m. CT from the Texas Capitol.

He put part of that plan into action last week, allowing retailers to reopen under a “retail to-go” model that permitted filling orders curbside for stores previously considered nonessential.

The Governor has also loosened restrictions on non-emergency surgeries, and created two advisory councils to help him better decide when to reopen other parts of the economy.

Discussions with those councils are expected to play a big role in what Gov. Abbott will share today. One council is made up of doctors and conservative lawmakers. The second is comprised of business experts.

Texas Department of State Health Services Commissioner Dr. John Hellerstedt said the Governor’s actions are informed by the experts on these advisory councils.

“Every action by the Governor will be informed. And based on hard data, and the expertise of our chief medical advisors. Everything we do will be medically sound,” Dr. Hellerstedt said at a news conference earlier this month.

Some opponents to the Governor’s plans to reopen said more COVID-19 testing is needed before this can be done safely. The Governor said last week, his team of medical advisors is working on a plan to increase testing that will coincide with reopening.

“They’re working on a testing and tracing strategy that will outline exactly how we’re going to go about the process of doing what is needed to be able to monitor our communities for any potential expansion of COVID-19,” Gov. Abbott said at a news conference Tuesday, April 21.

Two business groups, gyms and salons, have been completely closed since March due to the pandemic, and feel if retail stores can begin to open in some fashion, so can they.

Some local gym owners are anxious to get back to work, but say they are prepared to make adjustments in order to see clients and teach fitness classes again.

Some salon owners and stylists feel the same, and also say they are ready to make tweaks to their service in order to get back to work.

Several Texas restaurant and bar owners believe the Governor might be targeting two specific dates for them to reopen. They say restaurants could reopen on May 5 to dine-in service. Bars could follow two weeks later on May 19, but these dates are subject to change based on the Governor’s announcements Monday.

The briefing will be streamed on KXAN.com and the KXAN Facebook page.