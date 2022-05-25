UVALDE (KFDX/KJTL) — Gov. Greg Abbott will hold a press conference on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, following a briefing to give an update on Texas’ response to Tuesday’s mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde.

The press conference is set to begin at 12:30 p.m. and will be held at Uvalde High School.

Gov. Abbott will be joined by the following, as well as other local officials:

  • Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick
  • Speaker Dade Phelan
  • Senator John Cornyn
  • Senator Ted Cruz
  • Congressman Tony Gonzales
  • State Representative Tracy King
  • Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steve McCraw
  • Texas Education Agency Commissioner Mike Morath
  • Uvalde Police Chief Daniel Rodriguez
  • Uvalde School District Police Chief Pete Arredondo

The press conference will be streamed live inside this story when it begins in the media player above.