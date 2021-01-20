Gov. Abbott to hold roundtable discussion on law enforcement, public safety priorities

Texas Governor Greg Abbott (Photo by Lynda M. Gonzalez-Pool/Getty Images)

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Governor Greg Abbott will hold a roundtable discussion on public safety and law enforcement, and deliver remarks on Jan. 21 in Austin.

In a release sent from his office, the discussion will cover Governor Abbott’s legislative priorities for the future of Texas safety. After the roundtable, Governor Abbott will hold a press conference.

The people participating in this roundtable discussion are as follows:

  • Mitch Landry – Deputy Executive Director, Texas Municipal Police Association
  • Kevin Masters – Senior Strategy Analyst, Office of the Governor’s Public Safety Office
  • Colonel Steve McCraw – Executive Director, Texas Department of Public Safety
  • Manny Ramirez – President, Fort Worth Police Officers Association 
  • Marvin Ryals – President, Combined Law Enforcement Associations of Texas 
  • Alden Southmayd – Sheriff, Bee County
  • Joell Sullivan-McNew – President, SafeHorns
  • Jennifer Tharp – Criminal District Attorney, Comal County

The roundtable will begin at 12:15 p.m.

We will live stream this roundtable discussion to our Facebook page and our website.

