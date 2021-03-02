Gov. Abbott lifts statewide mask mandate, opens Texas at 100 percent

LUBBOCK (KFDX/KJTL) — Gov. Greg Abbott announced Tuesday during a press conference in Lubbock a new executive order allowing all businesses to open at 100% capacity and ending the statewide mask mandate.

Executive Order (GA-34) rescinds most of Gov. Abbott’s earlier executive orders related to COVID-19.

Effective Wednesday, March 10, all businesses of any type may open to 100% capacity.

Additionally, this order ends the statewide mask mandate in Texas.

Businesses may still limit capacity or implement additional safety protocols at their own discretion.

During his remarks, Gov. Abbott discussed the advancements Texas has made that allow the state to open fully and lift the mask mandate—noting the rapid increase of vaccines.

Gov. Abbott also noted hospitalization levels at their lowest in months, active COVID-19 cases are at their lowest numbers since November 2020, and the positivity rate is lower than 10%.

Gov. Abbott also announced 216,000 vaccines were administered in Texas on Tuesday alone, with over a million shots being distributed per week in the state.

Gov. Abbott also said over half of senior citizens in Texas will have received a vaccine shot by next Wednesday, and by the end of March every senior who wants a shot will be able to get one.

Gov. Abbott said those improvements have made statewide mandates no longer necessary,

“Removing state mandates does not end personal responsibility,” Gov. Abbott said.

Please find the full executive order below:

