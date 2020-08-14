Gov. Abbott visits memorial site of El Paso victims

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – On Thursday, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott visited the memorial site for the Walmart shooting victims who died on August 3, 2019, in El Paso, Texas.

Abbott made the stop after he held a news conference in El Paso to provide an update on the COVID-19 response in Texas.

Following the news conference Abbott visited the memorial site and stated, “I wanted to pay my respects to those who lost their lives in this horrific tragedy.” He continued, “No one could and probably no one will ever understand what happened here, but I think we all agree upon is nothing like this can ever happen again.”

Abbott later placed yellow roses and a rosary on the plaque that sits near the Grand Candela. The plaque lists the names of the victims who died in the mass shooting.

