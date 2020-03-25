Gov. Abbott waives certain hospital licensing to expand capacity

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks at a press conference as he announced the signing of a state disaster declaration to maximize resources for the state to tackle novel coronavirus cases on March 13, 2020. (Nexstar Photo/Richie Bowes)

AUSTIN (KFDX/KJTL) — Gov. Greg Abbott has temporarily waived certain hospital licensing regulations while the Texas Health and Human Services Commission added emergency rules as hospital capacity becomes a concern amid COVID-19.

These rules allow certain facilities with pending licenses that have closed less than 36 months to become online under an existing hospital building license.

In a press release from the governor’s desk, the waivers also remove certain mileage restrictions which will allow hospitals to operate additional facilities that are more than 30 miles away from the main licensed hospital.

“Abbott has directed HHSC to waive certain regulatory requirements regarding facility license renewals,” the statement reads. “These waivers will allow general, special, and psychiatric hospitals, free-standing emergency medical facilities, and end-stage renal facilities to renew their license without submitting a fire marshal’s report. The facilities will still be required to update their records at a later date.”