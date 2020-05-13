Gov. Abbott waives late fees for certain occupational license renewals

Gov. Greg Abbott, R-Texas, delivers remarks during a press conference on May 5, 2020, updating the public on the state’s response to COVID-19. (Nexstar Photo/Wes Rapaport)

AUSTIN, Texas (KFDX/KJTL) — Gov. Greg Abbott has waived license renewal late fees that accrued between March 13 and June 15, 2020 for occupational licenses issued by the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation (TDLR).

This waiver applies to licenses associated with a variety of occupations such as barbers, cosmetologists, electricians, speech-language pathologists, and dyslexia therapists.

“This waiver removes financial barriers that could prevent Texans from getting back to work as we safely and strategically open the economy,” Gov. Abbott said. “The COVID-19 pandemic has presented unique challenges for the Texas workforce, and we are committed to restoring these hardworking Texans’ livelihoods while protecting public health.”

The full press release can be found below: