1  of  3
Breaking News
City View ISD extends spring break 2020 Red River Beer and Wine Festival canceled Sikes Senter Mall reduces hours due to COVID-19 (coronavirus)
1  of  16
Closings & Delays
2020 Red River Wine and Beer Festival 2020 US National Art Battle Championship in Wichita Falls 97th District Court Jury Trials Boots and Heels for Hot Meals Child Support Dockets Children's Miracle Netwrok Allstar Softball Game Fingerprinting Wichita County Sheriff's Office LEPC Meeting March Movie Madness Red Door Senior Center River Bend Nature Center THE Kitchen - 2020 Volunteer Appreciation Dinner THE Kitchen - Community Champions Day The Museum of North Texas History United Regional Healthy You Advantage Wichita County Sheriff's Office Citizen's Alumni Association

Gov. Abbott waives STAAR testing requirements

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott today announced that he has waived the State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness (STAAR) testing requirements for the 2019-2020 school year.

Additionally, Gov. Abbott is requesting the Department of Education waive federal testing requirements for the 2019-2020 school year.

“Your health and safety are top priorities, and the state of Texas will give school districts flexibility to protect and ensure the health of students, faculty, and their families,” Gov. Abbott said.

“We will empower schools to make the best decisions to protect their communities from COVID-19,” he said.

To read more click here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News