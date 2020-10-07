Gov. Greg Abbott announces bars in Texas can reopen

AUSTIN (KFDX/KJTL) — On Governor Abbott’s webpage Wednesday afternoon Governor Greg Abbott announced that bars in Texas can reopen on October 14 to 50 percent occupancy.

According to the checklist:

All customers must remain seated or drinking at the bar

Employees and customers must wear face coverings

Customers can not loiter at the bar and heavily trafficked areas

Dance floors must remain closed

No limit on outdoor seating

In Abbott’s official announcement he also expanded business capacity to 75% like amusement parks, movie theaters, zoos, aquariums, and bowling alleys in counties with low #COVID19 hospitalizations ‪beginning October 12.

“Texans have shown that we can contain the spread of #COVID19 by following health protocols and guidelines,” Abbott’s Facebook post said. “Our state is prepared for these additional openings, but we all must remain vigilant and show personal responsibility to protect ourselves and our loved ones.”