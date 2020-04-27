Gov. Greg Abbott reveals plans to open Texas; bars, salons, gyms remain closed

AUSTIN (KFDX/KJTL) — In a press conference, Monday Governor Greg Abbott announced that his Stay at home order will expire April 30, 2020, for the entire state of Texas.

Governor Abbott will open businesses in phases beginning May 1, 2020. The following businesses will be allowed to open:

All retail stores, restaurants, movie theaters and malls however occupancy will be no more than 25 percent.

All museums and libraries may open to 25 percent occupancy but hands-on exhibits will remain closed.

Churches and places of worship can expand capacity.

Outdoor sports to open but no more than four members at a time.

All licensed healthcare professionals can return with fewer restrictions.

Several businesses that can not open during phase one but could be open as soon as May 18 in phase 2 are bars, hair salons and gyms.

Abbott also said Texans are encouraged, not required, to wear masks. The governor’s executive order prevents any local government from imposing a fine/penalty for not wearing a mask.