Gov. Greg Abbott talks future of Sheppard Air Force Base

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Governor Greg Abbott returned to his hometown of Wichita Falls Tuesday to meet with top Air Force officials from around the state.

The goal was to assess the current state of those bases while also looking at future needs they may encounter.

When he first arrived, it was a nostalgic trip back home for Gov. Abbott.

“When I grew up here, my parents would bring me out to Sheppard Air Force Base and we’d watch the planes take off and land, and it was very inspirational and motivational to get to see how the air force works,” Abbott said.

Inspirational enough for Greg’s brother to want to be a pilot himself.

“Albeit it was the Navy,” Abbott said.

So Abbott’s seen the impact Sheppard Air Force Base has on this community. One that is shared by bases throughout the state of Texas and got to hear about it too with a discussion with commanders from bases around the state to see what they can continue to improve on.

“So we talked about accelerating their access to 5G so they can be better capable of dealing with cyber security, artificial intelligence, etc, but also 6G. They’re looking way forward into the future and advance to the tools they will need to maintain national security to be able to deal with whatever threat,” Abbott said.

Finding those ways to help base stay ready for anything. And since one of those duties as governor including heading the Texas Military Preparedness Commission, Abbott is keying in on Sheppard Air Force Base for long term plans.

“As we look toward the future, this base is uniquely situated for meaningful future growth,” Abbott said.

Considering Sheppard Air Force Base trains NATO pilots from across the globe.

“One of my missions going forward will be to work with both the state of Texas and federal government that as the USAF expands its bases that Sheppard Air Force Base will be one of those bases for expansion,” Abbott said.

While pointing out the impact made inside the walls of the base.

“It’s impressive to know that we have people right here in Wichita Falls that have a direct line with dealing with future threats to the United States of America,” Abbott said.

Click here to watch Gov. Abbott’s full remarks.