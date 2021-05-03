Gov. Greg Abbott taps Texoma native to Governing Board of Texas School for the Deaf

AUSTIN (KFDX/KJTL) — Gov. Greg Abbott has appointed Texoma native Erin O’Donnell to the Governing Board of the Texas School for the Deaf (TSD) for a term that will expire on January 31, 2027.

The board oversees the provision of all School for the Deaf services and is responsible for budget preparation, policy adoption, and the appointment of the superintendent.

O’Donnell, of Vernon Texas, is the Executive Director of Evermore ASL Immersion Academy which is an online school that provides classes in American Sign Language for students worldwide.

She volunteers with many organizations such as Grace Deaf Missions, American Heritage Girls, Red River Deaf Outreach, and more.

A graduate from SouthWest College for the Deaf, she then transferred to Texas Tech University and graduated with a degree in Psychology. She is currently pursuing a Master of Arts in Curriculum and Instruction from Texas Tech.

O’Donnell’s appointment is subject to Senate confirmation.