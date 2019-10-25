Gov. Stitt visits Lawton residents to discuss safety, state improvements

Wichita Falls (KFDX KJTL) — In his second trip to Lawton in October, Oklahoma’s new governor visited with residents along with members of his cabinet.

Gov. Kevin Stitt spoke on his plan to make Oklahoma one of the top ten states in the country on Thursday morning.

The governor felt it was important to take his cabinet out of the capital into cities to meet with business owners and city officials as well as educators.

The governor even got to meet a Lawton resident who was personally thankful to him.

“I was 19-years-old, and got into a little bit of trouble ended up with a felony record and never thought about getting it pardoned,” city employee Jorig Kidd said. “I thought it was impossible to do it on my own.”

With help from his church and getting it in front of the parole board and Stitt in June 2019, Kidd was pardoned by the governor.

“Shake his hand the man who changed my life I changed it a long time ago, but he changed it for the better,” Kidd said. “It was awesome. I was looking forward to it all day long.”

The governor also spoke about recent crimes that Lawton has been experiencing and how he and the mayor are coming up with a solution.

“Mayor Booker and I have a good relationship, and that’s why I wanted to bring down my public safety,” Stitt said. “To make sure we know what type of police force the highway patrol everything related to public safety because that’s the core of state government, and we are all over it.”

After the presentation at city hall, the governor toured the town and visited businesses places of education and the base to talk with the people on areas of success and areas that could be improved to make Lawton a place to thrive.