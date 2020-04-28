Governor Abbott announces phase one, local barber shops, salons await phase two

Gov. Greg Abbott, R-Texas, delivers remarks during a press conference on April 21, 2020, updating the public on the state’s response to COVID-19. (Nexstar Photo/Wes Rapaport)

WICHITA FALLS(KFDX/KJTL) — Governor Greg Abbott announced his plan to begin to reopen the state today.

“All retail stores, restaurants, movie theaters and malls can reopen may the first,” Abbott said.

Unveiling phase one that will reopen those businesses at 25% allowed occupancy.

A few businesses that will have to wait until phase two are barbershops, hair and nail salons.

Phase one does not open barber shops or hair and nail salons, so some like Fade It Barber and Hair Specialty Shop owner Jessica Nelson will have wait a while longer.

But Nelson said Abbott and the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation are looking out for their best interests.

“They have specially talked to Abbott and he has specifically talked to them so they have both been on the same page as far as what we were going to do,” Nelson said. “So now it’s just wait because we know he’s got our backs covered because he’s talking to our licensing board.”

Abbott’s goal is to have phase two openings on May 18th at the earliest.

“Phase two will allow more business to open and business from phase one to expand their operations,” Abbott said. “We need to see two weeks of data to confirm no flare up of COVID-19.”

While being closed has, and will continue to hurt, Nelson and Dawn Thompson, owner of Spa Bella, are prepared to wait it out until the governor gives the okay.

“It’s been non stop phone calls, non stop messages asking about when are we going to be open, why are we not open, they said you could open, and it’s just people don’t understand how our license works. You know we’re not just random people in here cutting hair, we had to go to school we had to get a license,” Nelson said.

“We’ve been doing it this long, let’s calm down and i know everyone is extremely ready for a haircut, including myself, but a couple days probably isn’t going to be a big deal,” Thompson said.



Phase one begins Friday, and if there’s no further spread, Barbers, stylists and manicurists may have more work than they can handle in a few weeks.