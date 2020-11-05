Governor Abbott extends emergency SNAP benefits

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Governor Greg Abbott announced that the Texas Health and Human Services Commission will provide approximately $202 million in emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food benefits for the month of November as the state continues its response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We will continue to ensure Texans can provide nutritious food for their families throughout the COVID-19 response,” said Governor Abbott. “I thank our partners at the USDA for extending these emergency benefits for the month of November.”

“As we head into November and the holiday season, we want to ensure that Texans can get nutritious food for their families who may be spending more time at home,” said Texas HHS Access and Eligibility Services Deputy Executive Commissioner Wayne Salter. “These continued benefits will ensure eligible Texans receive the help they need during these uncertain times.”

More than 1 million SNAP households will see the additional amount on their Lone Star Card. The emergency November allotments are in addition to the almost $1.5 billion in benefits previously provided to Texans between April and October. HHSC received federal approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to extend the maximum, allowable amount of SNAP benefits to recipients based on family size.

Administered by HHSC, SNAP is a federal program that provides food assistance to approximately 1.4 million eligible low-income families and individuals in Texas.

Texans in need can apply for benefits, including SNAP and Medicaid, at YourTexasBenefits.com or use the Your Texas Benefits mobile app to manage their benefits.