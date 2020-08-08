Governor Abbott extends state disaster declaration for COVID-19

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks at a press conference as he announced the signing of a state disaster declaration to maximize resources for the state to tackle novel coronavirus cases on March 13, 2020. (Nexstar Photo/Richie Bowes)

AUSTIN (KFDX/KJTL)— Governor Greg Abbott extended his Disaster Declaration for all Texas counties in response to COVID-19 on Saturday. 

Originally issued on March 13, the disaster declaration provides the state with a variety of resources to effectively serve Texans as the state continues to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. 

“Renewing this disaster declaration will provide communities with the resources they need to respond to COVID-19,” Governor Abbott said. “I urge Texans to remain vigilant in our fight against this virus. Everyone must do their part to slow the spread of COVID-19 by wearing a mask, practicing social distancing, and washing your hands frequently and thoroughly. We will overcome this challenge by working together.” 

